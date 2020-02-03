Google Photos to Launch Auto-Printing Subscription for Pictures

Google Photos keep on getting new features to help its users to organize and mange their pictures in a better way then before. Just a few weeks back, the photo saving apps had launched a new feature that convers a photo to canvas picture. This time it has come up with a new way to facilitate users with the printed version of their favorite photos by launching Auto-Printing Subscription for Pictures.

Some users are facilitated with the new option in the app that has asked them to opt for the subscription program which will automatically select picture and sent the prints of those photos every month. This feature is currently in trial phase however in a couple of months it will be launched for everyone.

Auto-Printing Subscription for Pictures

This subscription program offers three kinds of options asking you about the type of photos google should be picking out for you. User can choose from option including get mostly people and pets, the most popular option, mostly landscape and nature, or a mix of everything.

This subscription program is prices at $7.99 a month for 10 prints. We don’t have any clear idea that when this feature will launch for everyone however this is the perfect way to bring digital memories in to real ones.

