Google Photos will not Backup Social Media Folders by Default

Google has just announced that from now on, Google Photos app will not backup images and videos from default folders created by social media apps. Google Photos used to be automatically saved on the devices. Google has revealed that this feature is not turned off, and now users will be able to turn on the toggle for each app separately to save the pictures in specific folders.

Now Save Photos Manually on Google Photos App

When asked the reason behind this change, the company revealed that during coronavirus pandemic, users are sharing more photos that before.

“People are sharing more photos and videos due to COVID-19. To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik. You can change this anytime in settings,”

The company also revealed that the photos which were previously backed up would not be affected by this new change. Furthermore, users need to manually go to google photos app to turn on the backup and sync feature. Maybe when the magnitude of sharing picture decreases, Google make this feature automatic once again. Till that either rely on the manual method or forget about the images received.

Google has provided a handy guide here for helping users with running manual batch backups, and for turning on the automatic backup feature in the future whenever it is available. Till then, take the most out of this guide.

