Google Pixel 10 Launched with Triple-Camera Setup, But Pakistani Buyers Face Tax Hurdles

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 at its Made by Google event, bringing a major upgrade to its base model with the addition of a telephoto lens. This marks the first time a standard Pixel has been equipped with a triple-camera setup, a feature previously limited to the Pro variants.

Priced at $799 in international markets, the Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display offering up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, Google’s new Tensor G5 processor, 12GB RAM, and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The phone carries a 48 MP wide, 13 MP ultrawide, and 10.8 MP telephoto combination at the rear, while the front features a 10.5 MP selfie camera.

On the software side, Google has introduced several AI-powered tools, including Magic Cue for contextual suggestions, Live Translate for phone calls, and Daily Hub, which integrates schedules, news, and weather into a single interface.

Challenges for Pakistani Buyers

While the Pixel 10 will be available for pre-orders in the US and other markets from August 28, its entry into Pakistan faces hurdles. The Pixel series has never launched officially in the country, leaving buyers reliant on imports. Imported devices must be registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to work with local SIMs, significantly increasing their cost.

For context, the Pixel 9 series also launched globally at $799, carrying PTA taxes that pushed its local price well beyond Rs 350,000. A similar pattern is expected for the Pixel 10, which could cost Pakistani buyers between Rs 350,000 and Rs 370,000 once taxes and duties are applied.

With no official distribution, after-sales support, or warranty, the Pixel 10 is expected to remain a niche purchase in Pakistan, appealing only to enthusiasts willing to bear the high cost of ownership.