Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

If you want to buy the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL and want to use them in Pakistan, then you’ll have to pay PTA tax to use them with your local SIM in Pakistan. The tax mentioned below has to be paid within 30 days (in the case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in the case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Google Pixel 10 81,500 102,000 Google Pixel 10 Pro 158,789 196,312 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 179,710 205,641

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Note: You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

PTA Temporary Registration for the Google Pixel 10 Series

If you are an overseas Pakistani with a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro smartphone and plan to visit Pakistan, do not register it by paying taxes. You can temporarily register by following this guide through the DIRBS portal.