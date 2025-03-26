Following the Pixel 9a launch, Google is shifting its focus to the next big thing — the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro series, alongside the next version of Android. Recent leaks and developer insights reveal exciting upgrades in both hardware and software, promising faster performance and enhanced user experiences.

Google Pixel 10 Series Leak: Tensor G5 Promises 30% Faster Performance

One of the biggest changes is Google’s move from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for manufacturing the Tensor G5 chipset. This shift has consequences, particularly in component availability. Previously, Google relied on some Samsung-made parts that are no longer accessible, forcing the company to design more components in-house — most notably, the Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The ISP is crucial for transforming raw data from camera sensors into high-quality images. Earlier Pixel models used Samsung’s ISP, tweaked with Google’s software enhancements. Now, Google is developing its own ISP from scratch for the Tensor G5. This isn’t Google’s first venture into custom imaging tech — the Pixel Visual Core debuted with the Pixel 2, evolving into the Pixel Neural Core by the Pixel 4. However, the Tensor chipset, introduced with the Pixel 6, paused those developments. With the Tensor G5, it seems Google is picking up where it left off.

The switch to an in-house ISP could give Google more control over how the CPU, GPU, and AI processing work together for better photo and video quality. The Pixel series is famous for its camera capabilities, and this change might further strengthen that reputation — provided performance doesn’t take a hit during the transition.

Software Upgrades: Faster Performance and Better Boot Times

Beyond hardware, the Pixel 10 lineup will get benefit from software improvements. Code found in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) reveals that Google engineers are working on a “parallel module loading” system. This enhancement aims to speed up device boot times significantly.

A note from a Google engineer in the AOSP code mentions that the Pixel 10 reduces loading times by 30%, while a Pixel Fold model — presumably the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — sees a 25% improvement. This suggests Google is optimizing performance across the entire Pixel 10 family, with foldable models seeing slightly smaller gains due to their more compact internal designs.

What This Means for the Pixel 10 Lineup

Since last year’s Pixel 9 series shared the Tensor G4 chipset across its models, it’s reasonable to expect the Tensor G5 to power all Pixel 10 variants. If the performance improvements in the AOSP code apply universally, users can expect faster app loading, smoother multitasking, and quicker system boots across the Pixel 10 lineup.

Additionally, because these code changes are part of AOSP’s main branch, the performance boosts will likely extend to other Android devices over the next year or so. However, Google’s Pixel devices will likely debut these features, setting the standard for the broader Android ecosystem.

The Pixel 10 series, paired with the upgraded Tensor G5 and software improvements, looks poised to deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient performance. With a fully customized ISP and better integration between hardware and software, Google is clearly aiming to push the Pixel lineup to new heights.

