Google Pixel 4a (5G) to Appear in a Virtual Event Next Week

Next week, Google is planning to hold a virtual event in which the company will launch Pixel 4a (5G) along with Pixel 5. 9to5Google first spotted the marketing photos, which corroborate previously leaked details such as the punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin.

The body of the phone is made of plastic. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back of the phone has the 12.2MP main and 8MP ultrawide cams.

The 4a 5G will run on Android 11 out the box and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Specs of Google Pixel 4a (5G)

BODY Dimensions 153.9 x 74 x 8.6 mm (6.06 x 2.91 x 0.34 in) Weight – Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

DISPLAY Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.2 inches, 94.4 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~416 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Always-on display

HDR

PLATFORM OS Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Dual 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

8 MP, (ultrawide) Features LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Features Auto-HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

BATTERY Type Li-Po 3800 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

USB Power Delivery 2.0

