Google Pixel 4a (5G) to Appear in a Virtual Event Next Week
Next week, Google is planning to hold a virtual event in which the company will launch Pixel 4a (5G) along with Pixel 5. 9to5Google first spotted the marketing photos, which corroborate previously leaked details such as the punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin.
The body of the phone is made of plastic. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back of the phone has the 12.2MP main and 8MP ultrawide cams.
The 4a 5G will run on Android 11 out the box and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Specs of Google Pixel 4a (5G)
|BODY
|Dimensions
|153.9 x 74 x 8.6 mm (6.06 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.2 inches, 94.4 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~416 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Always-on display
HDR
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
8 MP, (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 3800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 2.0
