Google Pixel 4a (5G) to Appear in a Virtual Event Next Week

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 25, 2020
Next week, Google is planning to hold a virtual event in which the company will launch Pixel 4a (5G) along with Pixel 5. 9to5Google first spotted the marketing photos, which corroborate previously leaked details such as the punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin.

The body of the phone is made of plastic. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back of the phone has the 12.2MP main and 8MP ultrawide cams.

The 4a 5G will run on Android 11 out the box and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Specs of Google Pixel 4a (5G)

 

BODYDimensions153.9 x 74 x 8.6 mm (6.06 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
Weight
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
DISPLAYTypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.2 inches, 94.4 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~416 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Always-on display
HDR
PLATFORMOSAndroid 11
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERADual12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
8 MP, (ultrawide)
FeaturesLED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 3800 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 2.0

