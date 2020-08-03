After months of rumours, the Google Pixel 4a is now finally here. It is an affordable smartphone with some key specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

First of all, the phone has a 5.81″ screen and 1080 x 2340px resolution with a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a punch-hole to house the 8MP front-facing camera in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Google Pixel 4a is Now Official With These Specs

Moreover, the phone has a powerful Snapdragon 730G chipset. It has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a limitation in memory. You can’t add the extra storage nor a MicroSD card.

If we talk about its camera, it has a single camera. The phone has a single 12.2MP 1/2.55″ sensor with large 1.4µm pixels. The phone has also come with features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Top Shot.

Moreover, the phone has a 3,140 mAh battery that can be charged over the Power Delivery 2.0 standard at up to 18W. The phone has currently available in the US for Pre-order. As far as the pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $349. Moreover, the phone will go on sale from August 20. The phone is available in Black colour.

Overall, the specs are not eye-catching. In this price range, there are a variety of smartphones with amazing specs.

The handset will cost £349 in the UK and €340 in Germany, meaning the EU is getting it significantly cheaper than its former member. The 4a is also coming to in Australia, Canada, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain and Taiwan.

Source: GSMArena