All the fans were eagerly waiting for the arrival of Pixel 4a this year as many rumours were suggesting that Google will launch it during Google I/O. But, unfortunately, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and the device kept getting further delayed.

Google Pixel 4a Launch Delayed

Back in April, the photos of the phone’s retail packaging leaked. According to the latest report by Jon Prosser via Twitter that the Google Pixel 4a has been again delayed after the phone was expected to be announced sometime in July, and released in August. However, there will still be a launch event taking place on July 13, said Prosser. He also said that a Black variant will not appear until October 22.

Where’s Pixel 4a? Here’s an update: AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a 🤦🏼‍♂️ Announcement still happening on July 13 But in the system, it’s listed that the “Black” model now launching October 22 😬 “Barely Blue” has been removed entirely… I’ll keep you updated. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4U pic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

So now we have to wait for October to experience the device if the company don’t change the launch date again but we hope this time the company will not delay the launch.

