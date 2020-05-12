Google Pixel 4a Launch Postponed

The previous rumours said that the Google Pixel 4a will be arriving on May 22 but now the new report is suggesting that the mid-range Pixel’s launch has been postponed until June. It is reported by German blog Caschys, claiming to have obtained internal documents from Vodafone Germany. The expected delivery date of the Pixel 4a is now June 5.

According to the rumours, the Pixel 4a will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC at the helm with 6GB RAM and Android 10. It will be packing a 5.81″ FullHD+ OLED screen and have two storage options – 64GB and 128GB.

Expected Specs of Google Pixel 4a

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS Features LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, 24mm (wide) Features Auto-HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 18W

MISC Colors Just Black, Barely Blue

