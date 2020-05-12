Google Pixel 4a Launch Postponed

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 12, 2020
1 minute read
Google Pixel 4a

The previous rumours said that the Google Pixel 4a will be arriving on May 22 but now the new report is suggesting that the mid-range Pixel’s launch has been postponed until June. It is reported by German blog Caschys, claiming to have obtained internal documents from Vodafone Germany. The expected delivery date of the Pixel 4a is now June 5.

According to the rumours, the Pixel 4a will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC at the helm with 6GB RAM and Android 10. It will be packing a 5.81″ FullHD+ OLED screen and have two storage options – 64GB and 128GB.

Expected Specs of Google Pixel 4a

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERASingle12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
FeaturesLED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, 24mm (wide)
FeaturesAuto-HDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 18W
MISCColorsJust Black, Barely Blue

Recommended Reading:  Google Pixel 4a Renders Reveals Square Camera Cutout

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker