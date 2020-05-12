Google Pixel 4a Launch Postponed
The previous rumours said that the Google Pixel 4a will be arriving on May 22 but now the new report is suggesting that the mid-range Pixel’s launch has been postponed until June. It is reported by German blog Caschys, claiming to have obtained internal documents from Vodafone Germany. The expected delivery date of the Pixel 4a is now June 5.
According to the rumours, the Pixel 4a will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC at the helm with 6GB RAM and Android 10. It will be packing a 5.81″ FullHD+ OLED screen and have two storage options – 64GB and 128GB.
Expected Specs of Google Pixel 4a
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 82.9 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~444 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|12.2 MP, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
|Features
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, 24mm (wide)
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Po 3080 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|MISC
|Colors
|Just Black, Barely Blue
Recommended Reading: Google Pixel 4a Renders Reveals Square Camera Cutout