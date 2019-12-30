Google is getting ready to bring the successor of Pixel 3a. The Pixel 3a was a big hit for users who prefer using a powerful camera. However now, a new set of renders courtesy of @OnLeaks has revealed some important specs of the phone. Google Pixel 4a Renders Reveals Square Camera Cutout and punch-hole display. Let’s have a look at the specs revealed.

The phone will feature a punch-hole display for the front-facing camera. The screen size will be between 5.7 and 5.8-inches. Also, the phone will be a bit slimmer than its predecessor Pixel 3a.

Around the back, there is a square camera cutout similar to Pixel 4 line. However, it is smaller in size and appears to come with a single camera. Surely, there will be an LED flash as well. As it may be a mid-range smartphone we will see the mid-range specs. Just like, it will have a fingerprint scanner at the back and 3.5mm headphone jack. The back appears to feature a single tone gloss finish.

The phone’s dimensions maybe 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm. We currently do not know when the company will reveal this phone. But the renders are in the initial stages now. So, it will reveal later next year. Some reports are claiming that the Pixel 4a launch during Google I/O 2020 alongside the next version of Android.