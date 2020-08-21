Earlier this month, we got to experience Google midranger the Pixel 4a. The company also released the teaser of its 5G counterpart and the Pixel 5. At that time, the company only released a single teaser image and regional availability but now we come to know about the launch date, thanks to Jon Prosser. Prosser confirmed that both upcoming Pixels’ will launch on September 30.

Google Pixel 5 & 4a 5G to Arrive on September 30

Looks like Pixel 5 5G (black and green?) is coming September 30th. Pixel 4a 5G in October 🤔 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

What we see in the system is Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

– September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

– October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

The new leak suggests that Pixel 5 will be available in black and green colors on the last day of September while the Pixel 4a 5G will be available in the black premiere. It is important to mention here that the white 4a 5G will launch later in October.

According to the rumors, both upcoming Pixels will be coming with a design inspired by the Pixel 4 series. The software of the devices will be running on the Snapdragon 765G.

Initially, Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will only be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. We hope that the company will make the availability of the devices in other countries soon after the launch.

