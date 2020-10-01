Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Are Now Available in International Market

There is good news for all those users who were waiting desperately waiting for the launch of new pixel phones. Google has rolled out two new smartphones internationally, Google Pixel 5, and Google Pixel 4a 5G. These are flagship devices with a number of new exciting features and specifications. So, I am going to quote the specs and prices of both devices.

1. Google Pixel 5 (specs and price):

Pixel 5 is a flagship device so it comes with a magnificent OLED capacitive display. The size of the screen is 6 inches with an 85.9% screen to body ratio. The resolution of the screen is 1080 x 2340 pixels which are considered as Full HD.

For protection purposes, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Android 11 has been set as the operating system of the phone with an octa-core processor. The chipset installed on the phone is Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G which would allow it to operate it at a rapid speed. There is a dual rear camera (12.2 MP + 16MP) and a single selfie camera with a resolution of 8 MP. In terms of memory space, the phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal space.

Google Pixel 5 is available in 630 EUR.

2. Google Pixel 4a 5G (specs and price):

Pixel 4a is also equipped with an OLED capacitive display. The operating system installed on the phone is Android 11. Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G is a powerful chipset that is provided on the phone. The size of the screen is 6.2 inches with an 84.1% screen to body ratio. A dual-camera setup has been enabled with a resolution of 12.2MP + 16MP and a single 8MP selfie camera. In terms of memory space, it has 128 GB internal storage along with a 6 GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 4a is available in 500 EUR.

