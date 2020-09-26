Previous reports have claimed that Google will launch the Pixel 5 on September 30. However now, the latest report revealed that the phone will not come in this month. The upcoming Pixel 5 to launch on October 15, according to the @Jon_Prosser.

Google Pixel 5 to launch on October 15

He has also claimed that Google Pixel 4a 5G will launch on November 19. Moreover, the preorder of both phones will begin on September 30.

Pixel 5 5G

(Just Black & Subtle Sage)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: October 15 They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇 Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: Nov 19 Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)

– Delayed to 2021 😂

(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020

According to the previous leaks, the Pixel 5 ship with 8GB of RAM while the base model has 128GB of internal storage. The phone will have a 6-inch 1080×2340 OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR support, the screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 6. On the back of the phone, there is a fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 5 will have only one SIM slot, but dual-SIM functionality can be achieved via eSIM. Users will also get to enjoy stereo speakers, spectral and flicker sensors, three mics, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and 5G in the upcoming phone.

The power-house of the phone carries 4,080 mAh large battery with the support of an 18W brick. Interestingly enough, there will be both wireless and reverse wireless charging support.

For More Details Please Visit: Let’s Dive in the Full Leaked Specs of Google Pixel 5