Google always loves to stay in the spotlight because of its innovations. Google’s latest creation, the Pixel 5, looks quite similar to its Pixel 4a smartphone. The new Pixel 5 is offering a 6 inches OLED smooth display screen, and it has an aluminium body. On the other hand, Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is offering 6.2 inches OLED display screen along with a polycarbonate back. According to a Reddit user, there is a crucial difference between the two smartphones.Google Pixel 5 Under Display Speaker is the Talk of Town.

Recently, Google has shared the hardware diagram of its two latest phones. According to a user, the speaker of Pixel 4a 5G is located on the top bezel, As compared to the speaker of Pixel 5, which is embedded in the display screen, just below the light sensor and proximity.

So, when you compare the new Google Pixel 5 to the Pixel 4 phone, this considerable difference is seen. Moreover, Pixel 4a has chunky bezels, not because of the top grill but because of the face unlock sensor and motion sensor radar chip. These features are missing on Google’s Pixel 5. Although, the selfie camera is also located in a hole-punch cutout now.

Furthermore, Google Pixel 5 is not the only smartphone to offer an under-display speaker. This same technology is seen on many other cellphones including the LG G8 and Huawei P40 Pro. This technology makes sound quality even better.

The report also states that the under-display sensor is located at the mid of the diagram. But this is not the case, as the screen protector of the Google Pixel 5 on Google Store shows that the sensors are slightly at the left of the center. According to the report, Google’s Pixel 5 screen protector is out of stock at the moment.

