Google Pixel 6a Price Announced Ahead Of Launch

There had been a lot of rumors and leaks swirling about the Google Pixel 6a since the last month. Google is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, Pixel 6a which is tipped to be the alternative to the Pixel 6. The handset is expected to go on sale on July 28. Today, the Google Pixel 6a Price surfaced online revealing it to be a classic cheap phone.

Google Pixel 6a Price Is Set To Be $449

Google’s new mid-range Phone is all set to land on July 28. The company has already revealed the key specs and price of the handset. The upcoming smartphone will be the alternative to Google Pixel 6 with a cut in the price tag. Pixel 6a Price is set to be $449 / £399 / AU$749. Pre-orders in the US and Australia will start on July 21, and the phone will go on sale from July 28. There had been no words regarding the global availability of the handset yet.

Google Pixel 6a Specs, Design & Features

The Pixel 6a will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, with a punch-hole cut-out like the other Pixel 6 phones. It will come with 1080 x 2400 resolution with 429 pixels per inch and HDR support. However, it will have only a 60Hz refresh rate, which may disappoint some. As it will be a low-budget phone, so, it is expected that it may not have some features up to the mark. In addition to that, the smartphone has a similar design to its siblings with the same camera bar, but with smaller lens cut-outs. It will make it look a little more discrete.

The camera set up of the handset comprises of a 12.2MP f/1.7 main, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, sitting in the chunky bar. Moreover, it will have a selfie shooter of 8MP. So, don’t expect any super-high-resolution selfies here. The smartphone will be having a 4410mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W.

The Google Tensor chip will power the upcoming handset same as the older phones of this series. So, it will be as powerful as those other devices. The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These specs are fairly standard for a mid-range phone like this. Moreover, the software for this handset will be Android 12. It will not come with Android 13 out of the box. The handset will come in white, green, and black colors. The company will give the colors their official names, chalk, sage, and charcoal.

The launch event of the handset is quite near. However, some questions arise here. Is Google making a mistake by releasing a budget model after the original? As the company has already depreciated the price, will it be able to do good business? What do you think about it? Do share with us in the comment section.