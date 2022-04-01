Google Pixel 6a retail box spotted ahead of its launch

A rumored retail box for the Google Pixel 6 has surfaced online, indicating that the smartphone will look identical to the Google Pixel 6 that was released in some markets last year. According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 6a will be unveiled alongside the Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022, which is generally held in May. The phone’s dual back camera arrangement is believed to have a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and a Google Tensor GS101 SoC.

The back of the Pixel retains the camera’s visor design, which aids in recognizing a Pixel in public. So far, the Pixel a series has consisted of reasonably priced phones with cameras that perform somewhat above their price range and otherwise acceptable performance. Let’s see if the 6a sticks to the formula or if it dares to try something new.

We can see two camera sensors and an LED flash in the box image, as well as a lack of a laser focusing sensor and a mic hole in the visor. None of this is surprising for a low-cost device.

Apart from the confirmation that the Pixel 6a will have the same look as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this leaked image doesn’t reveal much. The Google logo is still prominently displayed at the top of the box, with the phone’s name positioned right beneath it.