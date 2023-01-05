Google Pixel 7 2023 Update Is Now Available For Download

Advertisement

The search giant, Google has recently issued a major update for owners of the company’s top smartphone, Google Pixel 7. Let me tell you that it is worth installing right away so that you can get all the latest features and fixes. Hurry up!

January 2023 update for Google Pixel 7 is now available for download

The latest update introduces fixes and changes to a whole host of Pixel 7 features, including fingerprint scanning, Bluetooth, and the camera as well. The point worth mentioning here is that it’s available to download for free, just like all other Android updates.

Let me tell you that according to reports, many of the fixes for the previous Google smartphones have also arrived. So make sure to check your Android Phones including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. No doubt, millions of users need to check their phones right away.

The all-new update has added support for Spatial Audio for several devices and accessories. It means that now you can get a true surround sound experience with the right audio gear. In addition to that, the search giant has also made improvements to fingerprint recognition, including under-display fingerprint scanning. There is also a fix for an issue that stopped Bluetooth Low Energy accessories from pairing and reconnecting.

No doubt, the latest update has come with a plethora of features and fixes. The Bluetooth fix that stopped some headphones from connecting is also a part of this update. Moreover, you can also fix a camera issue that caused images to appear corrupted while zooming in. The issue that stopped the screen from waking up when the device is powered on is also being fixed. A bug caused the UI to show a landscape layout, even when the handset was being held in portrait orientation. Don’t worry! It is also fixed now.

Here is How to Update Your Google Pixel 7

Updating your Pixel phone is easy though. You can check which Android version you have by going to About Phone > Android Version. Anyhow, you will also receive a notification when a new update is available. However, if you want to update it manually:

open the Settings app

scroll to the bottom and tap System

Go to System Update

follow the on-screen instructions to update your phone to the latest available version of Android

