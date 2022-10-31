Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan PTA Tax on Google Pixel Series, Including Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in Pakistan

Google Pixel 7 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 107,000(On Passport)

PKR 131,000 (On ID Card)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 107,000 (On Passport)

PKR 131,000 (On ID Card)

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are one of the best smartphones available, but you need to import them to Pakistan. And you’ll have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro tax /customs duty that you mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Google Pixel 7 series tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the precise cost that would be incurred upon you for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.