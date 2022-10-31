Google Pixel 7 Mini To Boast 120Hz Display & Powerful Cameras: Leak

Google recently launched its highly anticipated Pixel 7 series in the Indian and global markets. The all-new series has come with a plethora of features, and everyone is praising the series. The interesting part of the news is that it’s not even months and rumors regarding the Google Pixel 7 Mini has already started surfacing on the web.

Google Pixel 7 Mini Is Expected To Make Its Way To Markets Soon

According to the latest rumors, Google is developing two new devices with the codenames Lynx and Felix. An Android expert has recently leaked some details about the handset. The Felix is tipped to be a foldable phone, while the Lynx is rumored to be a Pixel series Smartphone. However, there had been no words regarding the Pixel Lynx’s final name yet. Rumors claim that the Lynx might be the third premium Pixel phone for the year 2022.

The upcoming Lynx model’s camera system consists of a Sony IMX787 camera and a Samsung GN1 primary camera. The front of the smartphone will have a Sony IMX712 camera for taking selfies. Together with that, two Sony IMX712 sensors will be present on the gadget also. One will be on the front, while the other will be offered on the rear as an ultra-wide snapper.

According to an android expert, the Lynx Pixel phone will include Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth chip (WCNG6740). The Broadcom BCM4389 chip will be a part of the Pixel 7 Mini. Wireless charging will also be supported on the Mini Version of Google Pixel 7. In terms of the display, the mini model is probably going to be slightly less impressive as compared to the Pixel Pro variants already available in the market. A 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution are also expected to be supported with the display. It is still doubtful that the Lynx phone is not the Pixel 7a, as claimed by many informants. The Pixel 7 Mini is expected to be a small-screen flagship phone if the rumors turn out to be true.

Also Read: Japanese City Of Toda Is All Set To Infuse Metaverse Into Its Education Sector – PhoneWorld