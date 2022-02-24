Google Pixel 7 Pro Strikingly Similar Like its Predecessor Pixel 6

It is the second month of the year. We have heard rumors and news from Tech companies about their upcoming devices. Here we have got some news about the Google’s upcoming smartphone called the Google Pixel 7 Pro. According to the reliable leaker OnLeaks the Google Pixel 7 Pro has striking similarities with its predecessor Pixel 6, so much so that even the rear bar module for the camera is same.

Among the similarities here we will share some them. According to SmartPrix, the new Pixel 7 Pro will be having curved edges like the Pixel 6 Pro, though the Pixel 7 Pro seems to be shorter and wider. The 7 Pro dimensions are 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm. 9to5Google has pointed out that the mmWave antenna which was part of the Pixel 6 series is replaced by a mmWave window on the side of the 7 Pro.

The rear camera setup of the Pixel 7 Pro seems to be quite big. The setup shows that it will be housing a triple camera lens with a wide-angle camera, periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. For the front camera, which is at the top of its OLED display, it has a hole-punch selfie camera.

The biggest set-back that Google Pixel 6 series had was it over sized deign. Many complained of it being a big and bulky device. As per the leaks Google has not heeded to the size complaints of Pixel 6 series. There seems to be very less change in size of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Back in November we came across the leaks of compact Pixel 6A. Google has confirmed the Pixel 6A name in a Google-branded coloring book. There is still no confirmation as when will Google launch the Pixel 7 Pro or 6A. But according to the Google ritual, they typically launch new phones in fall. So we can expect the Pixel 7 Pro in fall and the Pixel 6A a little earlier.

