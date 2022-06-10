Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro – What the world knows

The search engine giant Google made its mark in the smartphone market last year with the launch of its flagship Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro really impressed the user with their remarkable specifications. However, that was the talk of last year. Now, everyone would be curious about the Google Pixel 7 release date. In May, the company organized the Google I/O 2022 developers conference in which we saw a glimpse of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with the new Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and much more.

However, that was only a teaser for the upcoming high-end Pixel 7 series phones, and we only saw the images of the upcoming phones but we don’t know much about them. Furthermore, we can say that the last year was a phenomenal one for Google as it unveiled its own Tensor Chip and made a departure from Qualcomm chips. So, we expect that the upcoming smartphone will be featuring the second generation of the Tensor chip.

Pixel 7 Release Date:

Google confirmed the launch of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the 2022 I/O developer conference and there were promises from the company that both phones will be released “this fall,” however we still don’t know the exact date for the launch.

If we look at the trajectory in the past, the flagship Pixel smartphones have mostly been released in October, and low-end phones such as the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G, arrive in August. Therefore, if Google follows this trajectory, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series should be available to the users in October 2022, along with the new Android 13 OS.

Expected Price:

We are not sure about the exact price of the Google Pixel 7 series as Google would probably keep it under the hood till the launch. Though, we can make a slight guess, as the Pixel 6 costs $599 while the Pixel 6 Pro costs around $899. It is still more affordable than many other flagships like iPhone 13 series, Samsung S22 lineup, etc. So we can expect the price of the Pixel 7 series to be slightly higher than its predecessor Pixel 6 series. A rough guess suggests that the Pixel 7 will cost around $650 while the Pixel 7 Pro will cost around $900.

Features of the Google Pixel 7 Series

Chipset:

Google has revealed that a second-generation Tensor chipset is in the pipeline, following the first-generation Tensor seen in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google hasn’t specified what changes to expect, although we’d expect some performance boosts and power efficiency improvements that come with processor upgrades. There hasn’t been any benchmarking for any of these devices yet, so we don’t know how the 2nd gen will work as compared to their predecessors. However, like with any processor iteration, we expect Google to focus on speed and energy efficiency improvements.

Design:

After seeing a glimpse of the Google Pixel 7 series at Google I/O, we have the best idea of what to expect from the Pixel 7 design. Google is preserving the horizontal camera bar that debuted with the Pixel 6, although it’s a bit modified. The main camera and ultrawide camera have been combined, however, there is a separate lens on the Pixel 7 Pro, which we think is the telephoto shooter. So, we can say that it has a slightly different appearance than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have a more muted lens design. The cameras on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been pushed to their limits. The lenses stretched across that aluminum bar and will be visible to anyone gazing at you.

Display:

Reportedly, the screen size of the upcoming Pixel 7 could be reduced to as little as 6.2 inches, while the screen size of the 7 Pro will either remain the same or increase slightly to 6.8 inches. Another researcher claims that the upcoming Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro will keep its 6.7-inch display. He further mentions that the Pro version will employ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED technology, however, he doesn’t say whether or not that will trickle down to the standard 7.

However, on the other hand, 9to5 Google discovered display drivers for the latest Pixel devices in the Android Open Source Project source. According to them, the Pixel 7 will have a 1080 x 2400 display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The specs are identical to the 6 series models, and the coding even hints that Google would use the same Samsung panels.

Camera:

According to a Pixel 7 rumor, Google will keep the Pixel 7’s cameras the same as the Pixel 6. If that’s the case, the Pixel 7 will have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, with the Pixel 7 Pro adding a 48MP telephoto lens. After all, those are the Pixel 6 camera specifications. When Google debuted the Pixel 6, it updated the cameras, so it makes sense that the forthcoming device’s hardware will remain unchanged.

Front camera:

Google is reportedly developing patents for an under-display selfie camera. So far, the company has submitted at least two patents. The patents showcase a number of the same features we’ve seen in similar cameras like the ZTE Axon 30 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Android Version:

We are pretty sure that the upcoming Pixel 7 series would be featuring the new Android 13 as both are expected to release at the around same time. The addition of android 13 would further boost the performance and efficiency of the phones. Furthermore, the Android 13 would come with a much-improved user interface and other user-friendly features.

Fingerprint Scanner:

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would arrive with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as expected from any flagship smartphone.

Colors:

The Google Pixel 7 is expected to arrive in black, white, coral, and blue colors. On the other hand, we are not sure about the color of Pixel 7 pro but we certainly hope that the pro version would arrive in sky blue or gray colors.

Battery:

As per the sources, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro would be equipped with a powerful 4500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities at the helm.

Comparison between the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro:

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro 90 Hz refresh rate 120 Hz refresh rate No Telephoto lens Equipped with 48 MP telephoto lens Comparatively smaller display Larger display Combined camera lenses on the rear side Separate telephoto lens on the rear side 1080 x 2400 display 1440 x 3120 display

Preorder information:

As we witnessed last year, the preorder began for the Pixel 6 series after it was announced. So we can expect the same from the upcoming Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 series will likely be available for pre-ordering for around a week after it will be announced. The preorder link would be shared here after the announcement of the Pixel 7 series.

Conclusion:

The new Google Pixel 7 series will arrive in the fall of this year to follow Google’s yearly upgrade of its smartphone lineup. We have mentioned a number of expected features which according to our research will most probably arrive on the new phones. In addition to that, we also mentioned Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 pro release date along with the expected price range. So, if you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

