Google Pixel 7 promises to offer best 4K video selfie experience

A latest version of Google Camera was released to the Play Store yesterday, and while it was the first update in two months, nothing changed for existing users. Instead, this new version lays the groundwork for the upcoming Pixel 6a launch, which is scheduled for a month from today. However, it’s not the only new device hidden in the Camera APK, as decompiled files reveal details about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the enigmatic Pixel tablet.

Given how important the Google Camera app is to the Pixel series’ photography prowess, it’s no surprise that new updates to the APK frequently include tidbits about upcoming Pixel devices. Google Camera 8.5, which was released yesterday, is no exception, as it includes code for the phone and the upcoming Pixel tablet.

Because the code for the Google P 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is only now being added to Google Camera, there aren’t many differences. This is unsurprising given that the Pixel 7 series appears to be a refresh of last year’s phones and thus shouldn’t change much in terms of camera performance.

However, one detail we’ve discovered is that both the pixel version should be able to record 4K videos using the front-facing camera sensor.

In contrast, only the Pixel 6 Pro could shoot 4K video from the selfie camera in the Pixel 6 series. Because it used an entirely different camera, the $599 Pixel 6 could only record in FHD.