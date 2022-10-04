Google Pixel 7: What to expect at Google’s October event

This year’s Google Fall Hardware Event promises to be something exceptional. It will not only be the formal unveiling of the Pixel 7, but also the Pixel Watch, the company’s first self-branded wearable. But what precisely will such gadgets bring to the table? Will there be any other surprises? We’re here to tell you what to anticipate when Google’s broadcast kicks off on October 6th.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The main emphasis of the event will most likely be Google’s newest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That’s not just wild guesswork; the corporation acknowledged it in its release. Both gadgets were presented at Google I/O in May, most likely to prevent the widespread leaks and speculations that plagued previous years. Unfortunately, this approach has mostly failed; early Pixel 7 units have emerged on eBay many times in recent months, not to mention the normal hype cycle.

It makes sense because the current Pixel design is strong, distinctive, and instantly identifiable. Google is creating a brand for Pixel in order to compete with the top phones on the market right now.

Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch will be Google’s first smartwatch, developed and produced in-house. According to the business, the “new, reinvented WearOS experience” would combine “Google’s helpfulness and Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise.” Google has previously shown the Pixel Watch’s design, and it’s clear that the firm is opting for a basic circular design that adheres to a more conventional aesthetic for a timepiece.

There have been no confirmed reports of extra hardware during the event. We wouldn’t rule that out, though. Few anticipated Google to reveal the Pixel Tablet so soon before its 2023 arrival – it’s no longer impossible to see a teaser for other goods. But what precisely is it? Aside from further information about the tablet, there have long been rumours about a foldable Pixel phone, which may receive an early look.