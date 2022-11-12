Google Pixel 7a Leak Suggests High-end Features

Google’s family of mid-range phones, the Google A-series makes a lot of sacrifices to be a more affordable option for people who want budget-friendly handsets. They achieve that by downgrading the screen, using cheaper build materials, and more. Recently, a new leak surfaced online that suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 7a can end up being a little more premium than anyone expected. Expected Google Pixel 7a Specs

The codename Lynx has been swirling around ever since developer Kuba Wojciechowski reportedly dug into the source code of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1. At that time, it was expected that this mystery device will be a Pixel Ultra or a Pixel Mini. However, a new leak now suggests that this device is actually the Pixel 7a.

The developer took it to Twitter and claimed that they investigated the device’s camera drivers and found “references to ‘Pixel 22 Mid-range’ as compared to ‘Pixel 22 Premium’ on Pixel 7/Pro.” It clearly suggests that we’re dealing with the Pixel 7a. Together with that, the Pixel 7a is tipped to feature a 90Hz 1080p display. This refresh rate will be the highest refresh rate that’s been on an A-series device yet. Something else that may be a first on Google Pixel 7a is 5W wireless charging.