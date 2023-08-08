Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Google is wrapping up to launch highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro in October. The handsets have been in the pipeline of rumors for a long time. As we are approaching the launch event, more minute details have started to pour out. Today, a reliable source again brings us information about the variants in which the two models will be sold. Let’s dig into it.

Google Pixel 8 & Google Pixel 8 Pro Launch Is Tipped To Be In October

History is going to repeat itself as the company sticks to its usual launch timeline. The company will launch its handsets in October. According to the latest reports, the vanilla Pixel 8 will come with 128GB or 256GB of storage, just like its predecessor. It is no doubt a big disappointment for those who wanted a jump to 256GB for the entry-level model. The Pixel 8 will come in three colorways, called Licorice, Peony, and Haze. If we talk about the Pixel 8 Pro, there will be three storage versions. It means you will see a 512GB variant together with the 128GB/256 GB. It will also come in three colors, named Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Previous rumors claim that the Pixel 8 will be more expensive as compared to the Pixel 7. There will be a price increase of $50-$100 as compared to previous models. It means it will come with a price tag of $650-$700. The smartphone will boast a 6.17-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz display with an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader. As per camera details, there will be a 50 MP main camera with a new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 11MP selfie snapper. The phone will come with a 4,485 mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging. Last but not least, the next-generation Tensor chipset will be at the helm.

On the contrary, Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch 1344×2992 120 Hz screen. It will have the same chipset, and the same main camera just like Google Pixel 7 with a new 64 MP ultrawide. Let’s see what comes next. There are still two months left in the launch. So, stay tuned for more updates.

