Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro Will Be Pricier Than Their Predecessors: Leak

Google Pixel 8 family has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Recently, another report came in revealing the European storage options along with their respective pricing. We also got our hands on the Pixel 8 color options. However, the bad news is that the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have hefty price tags as compared to their predecessors.

Google Pixel 8 Price Is Tipped To Be High

According to the latest reports, the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage will have a price tag of €874 with 23% VAT. On the other hand, the 256GB variant will go up to €949. Let me tell you that the Pixel 7 started at €650 at the time of launch. Now comes the Pixel 8 Pro. It is rumored to launch at €1,235 for just 128GB storage and will have a price tag of €1,309 for the 256GB iteration. Last but not least, the 512GB model will set you back an even heftier price tag of €1,461.

The point worth mentioning here is that these price hikes sound a bit absurd to us. So, these findings seem doubtful. On the other hand, the info on color options seems trustworthy. The smaller Pixel Phone will come in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint colors. On the contrary, the Pro model will be available in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint colors.

Some rumors regarding the duo also suggest that the search giant is preparing a Night Sight video feature to complement the Night Sight for photos. So, we are quite anxious to see what Google has come up with this time. A few weeks back, some rumors swirled around that the phones would have only eSIM. They turned out to be false, so the physical SIM card tray stays for now. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

