The Google Pixel 8 duo is set to make a debut on October 4. As we are approaching the launch date, we are getting more details about the series. However now, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro appeared in official-looking renders revealing the colour options. A previous leak already revealed the colour variants but without any visual confirmation. Now, we know how the phones will look like in these colour options.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Colour Options Revealed in Official-Looking Renders

The Pixel 8 Pro will seemingly launch in Obsidian, Porcelain and Sky Blue. Interestingly, the Sky Blue paint job made an appearance with the most recent Pixel 8a live images. Only the Obsidian colourway is ported from the Pixel 7 Pro. The vanilla Pixel 8, on the other hand, will launch in Peony Rose, Gray and Obsidian.

In addition to the new colours, the Pixel 8 duo adopts a more rounded design and ditches the sharp corners of last year’s Pixel 7 family. The camera sensor design is also new on the 8 Pro. Now all cameras are sitting behind one glass piece instead of two.

Some previous reports have also revealed that the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have hefty price tags as compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage will have a price tag of €874 with 23% VAT. On the other hand, the 256GB variant will go up to €949. Let me tell you that the Pixel 7 started at €650 at the time of launch. Now comes the Pixel 8 Pro. It is rumoured to launch at €1,235 for just 128GB storage and will have a price tag of €1,309 for the 256GB iteration. Last but not least, the 512GB model will set you back an even heftier price tag of €1,461.

Anyhow, we will get official details about the phones in the coming weeks.