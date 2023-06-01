Google Pixel 8 Might Not Get Wireless Charging Boost You Want

We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 . The point worth mentioning here is that we still don’t expect the arrival of the Google Pixel 8 for quite some time. According to some reports, the smartphone has already passed a key regulatory hurdle. A few days back, a new listing on the WPC’s website revealed core wireless charging specs for the phone.

The regulatory body, Wireless Power consortium’s listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel 8 particularly model GKWS6 will continue using Qi wireless charging technology with a maximum wattage of 12W. The most interesting part is that this is tipped to be the maximum wattage third-party chargers can push to power Pixel devices. Let me tell you that Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd gen) can deliver up to 20W to the Pixel 7 and 23W to the Pixel 7 Pro. We hope that the search giant will implement the same disparity with its upcoming series.