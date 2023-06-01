Google Pixel 8 Might Not Get Wireless Charging Boost You Want
We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8. The point worth mentioning here is that we still don’t expect the arrival of the Google Pixel 8 for quite some time. According to some reports, the smartphone has already passed a key regulatory hurdle. A few days back, a new listing on the WPC’s website revealed core wireless charging specs for the phone.
Google Pixel 8 Got Listed On Wireless Power Consortium
The regulatory body, Wireless Power consortium’s listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel 8 particularly model GKWS6 will continue using Qi wireless charging technology with a maximum wattage of 12W. The most interesting part is that this is tipped to be the maximum wattage third-party chargers can push to power Pixel devices. Let me tell you that Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd gen) can deliver up to 20W to the Pixel 7 and 23W to the Pixel 7 Pro. We hope that the search giant will implement the same disparity with its upcoming series.
The point notable here is that the listing doesn’t disclose much else about the phone. There had been no official words regarding the smartphone yet. We hope that the Pixel 8 line will debut in Google’s usual September-October announcement period. So, brace yourselves for several rumors and leaks before then.