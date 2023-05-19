Google is working on its next smartphone series – Google Pixel 8 series. Most likely, Google will launch the series later this year. Since we are at the half of the year, many leaks and renders are circulating on the internet revealing different information about the phones. Now, the first leaked video of Google Pixel 8 Pro revealed the new design along with a new big feature.

A video from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski provided to 91mobiles shows us the new design of the upcoming flagship phone. It also demonstrates a new built-in thermometer.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Video Shows New Design and a Built-in Thermometer

The new thermometer is placed at the back below the LED flash. It’s an infrared thermometer designed to measure the temperature of your body. Google is not the first one to launch this feature. Honor Play 4 Pro also come with the same feature.

The technology appears to be similar to other contactless thermometers. The leaked video is a guide to how you use the feature. In the video, the person is told to identify the monitor, remove any accessories like glasses that may block bare skin around the forehead, and then bring the phone close to the face. The sensor doesn’t need to touch your forehead, but you then move the phone around to your temple over a period of five seconds to get a full reading from the thermometer.

The source of the video is not known yet. But 91mobiles says that Google employees are testing the Pixel 8 Pro. Also, this feature will not be available on the standard Pixel 8. The sensor will also be able to measure the temperature of objects, but the video doesn’t show how that works.

The Pixel 8 Pro looks similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. The main difference is the camera bar now features all three sensors within the same module.

The Pixel 8 Pro will launch alongside the Pixel 8 in October. Both phones will come with the Google’s own Tensor G3 SoC. The Pixel 8 Pro’s screen is reportedly going to be smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro’s, at 6.52″. Also, it will use Samsung’s biggest ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera.

