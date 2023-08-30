Google is working on its next flagship Pixel 8 series. The series includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones have already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the Google Pixel 8 Pro appeared on the Google Store for a brief time period which shows us yet another confirmation of its design.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaks on Google Store

The rear camera module on the phone in the leaked image has a new design. The Pixel 8 Pro has all three primary cameras encased in a single pill-shaped housing. It will come with 50MP main, 64MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto modules. The cameras are housed next to the LED flash and the infrared temperature sensor. The sensor will allegedly allow users to measure their body temperature by pointing it to their temple region for a few seconds.

Pixel 8 Pro will launch with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship will be powered by the upcoming Tensor G3 chipset. The phone will have 12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 4,950 mAh battery with 27W charging. Moreover, it will boot Android 14 out of the box. Most likely, the Pixel 8 lineup will launch in October.

