Google Pixel 8 Pro Prototype Surfaced With Fastest Fingerprint Sensor

Google has recently launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The duo is the latest edition by Google to its Pixel family. The smartphones have been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now. While everyone is talking about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we have got our hands on news about the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. The protracted nature of hardware development clearly shows that Google is already hard at work on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Prototype Surfaced on The Web

The first piece of evidence regarding the upcoming handset came from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who has informed about a device codenamed the Pixel G10 that’s currently in testing with Google. The point worth mentioning here is that the G10 model is identical to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with the exact same dimensions and display. However, the one thing that’s different is that it packs a Qualcomm Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor other than the optical sensor found in the Pixel 7 Pro.

No doubt, if it came out to be true then it would mark a potentially significant upgrade over previous Pixel phones. The fingerprint sensor was a bit of a weakness in the predecessors including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, it was better in the latest generation. The identical nature of the hardware shows that the so-called Pixel G10 is a prototype device intended to test a specific new hardware feature. It is most likely the aforementioned fingerprint sensor. We think it’s unlikely to be fully representative of what will be the Pixel 8 Pro. With an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, the Pixel 8 Pro would be able to compete with other similarly-priced flagships. However, it’s still unclear whether this feature would also arrive in the smaller, cheaper Pixel 8 or not.

Another interesting piece of information surfaced by Wojciechowski is that the ‘G’ in ‘G10’ could well stand for ‘gepard’, which is German for ‘cheetah’. The codename Cheetah was used for the Pixel 7 Pro ahead of launch. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned.

