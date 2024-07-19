Google Pixel 8a PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

In a recent development concerning technology enthusiasts in Pakistan, the imposition of the Google Pixel 8a PTA Tax has stirred significant discourse within the community. As the country grapples with regulatory changes in the telecommunications sector, the introduction of this tax specifically targeting Google’s Pixel 8a smartphones has sparked both curiosity and concern among consumers and industry experts alike. Let’s delve into the details of this latest regulatory measure and its implications for Pixel users across Pakistan.

Google Pixel 8a PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Google Pixel 8a 33,800/-. 46,000/-.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Note: You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

PTA Temporary Registration for the Google Pixel 8a

If you are an overseas Pakistani with a Pixel 8a smartphone and plan to visit Pakistan, do not register it by paying taxes. You can temporarily register by following this guide through the DIRBS portal.