Google is gearing up to launch its new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. However, there’s some disappointing news for those looking to upgrade to these AI-powered devices.

French news site Dealabs Magazine has revealed details about the pricing of Google’s upcoming smartphones. While the prices are listed in Euros, they indicate higher costs for the main Pixel handsets—the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL—in the local market.

Let’s start with the Pixel 9. The entry-level 128 GB model will cost €899, which is €100 more than last year’s Pixel 8 128 GB model. The 256 GB version, although slightly better value, still comes with a markup over last year’s model, priced at €999 compared to €859 for the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: New Leaks Reveal Major Changes

Moving on to the Pixel 9 Pro, the 128 GB model will cost €1,099, similar to last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. However, the 256 GB and 512 GB models of the Pixel 9 Pro show higher prices than the equivalent models in 2023.

Google will release three standard Pixel 9 models, along with a fourth foldable variant. This year’s Pixel 9 Pro will feature the upgraded specs expected from a Pro label but will retain the smaller form factor of the Pixel 9. For those who prefer the Pro specs in a larger size similar to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the option, starting at €1,199. This price maintains the €100 premium over the Pixel 8 Pro, matching the Pixel 9’s premium over the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to start at €1,899 for the 128 GB model, with the 256 GB model priced at €2,029.

Additional details about the various Pixel models have emerged, including the colours available for the four models as reported by European retailers.

The Pixel 9 will come in colours labelled by Google as Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito. It’s likely that the Cosmo shade will resemble the rose hue of a cosmopolitan cocktail, while the Pixel Mojito will have a sharp green tint.

Obsidian and Porcelain were also options for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and they will continue to be available for the Pixel 9 models. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will introduce hazel and pink shades, alongside Obsidian and Porcelain. There are some uncertainties about the availability of these colours, with some possibly being exclusive to higher storage tiers.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold listings show only two colours: the muted black and off-white shades of Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google’s launch event will take place on August 13th, just ten months after last year’s launch. The company will launch all four Pixel 9 models at that event. Google is also likely to highlight its advancements in AI on smartphones. Last year’s launch sparked the current rush to AI, and launching earlier in the second half of the year will help Google define the AI marketplace.