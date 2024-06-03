Rozetked, a Russian news site, has revealed the AnTuTu benchmark scores for all three upcoming Google Pixel 9 models, offering an early glimpse into their performance, particularly compared to the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 series. The benchmark results also disclose the configuration of the 8-core Tensor G4 chipset, which reportedly features one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.1 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.

The AnTuTu benchmark scores for each Pixel 9 model are as follows:

Google Pixel 9: 1,071,616

Google Pixel 9 Pro: 1,148,452

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: 1,176,410

These scores indicate a performance improvement over the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8, which scored around 900,000. However, the upgrade is not substantial. These early benchmark results suggest that while the Pixel 9 series offers better performance, it might not be a significant leap forward. It’s important to note that these figures are preliminary, and Google may still make adjustments to the Tensor G4 before the Pixel 9’s official launch this fall.

Google Pixel 9 Benchmark Scores Hint at Subtle Performance Gains

The new Tensor G4 chipset, with its configuration of Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 cores, indicates that Google is focusing on incremental improvements rather than a complete overhaul. This strategy aligns with recent reports suggesting that Google may not introduce major changes with its 2024 mobile SoC.

Additional reporting suggests that Google might switch from Samsung to TSMC for the Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip. This potential switch could be a reason why Google is not prioritizing significant upgrades for the Tensor G4 this year. The company might be reserving major enhancements for the Tensor G5, expected to power the Pixel 10 series in 2025.

While the modest improvements in the Pixel 9 series might be sufficient for some users, others might opt to wait for the Pixel 10 series, anticipating more substantial advancements with the new Tensor G5 chip. This wait-and-see approach could impact the initial reception of the Pixel 9 series, as consumers weigh the benefits of upgrading now versus waiting for potentially more powerful and efficient devices in the following year.

The anticipated improvements in the Pixel 9 series include better overall performance, thanks to the refined Tensor G4 chipset, and possible enhancements in other aspects such as battery life, camera capabilities, and software features. These updates are expected to continue Google’s tradition of integrating AI and machine learning advancements into its devices, leveraging the capabilities of its custom-designed Tensor chips.

In conclusion, while the Pixel 9 series shows promising improvements in performance, the incremental nature of these upgrades might not be compelling enough for all users. The potential shift to TSMC for the Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip could bring more significant advancements, making it a more attractive option for those seeking a substantial upgrade. As always, the final impact will depend on Google’s ability to fine-tune the Pixel 9 series and offer a compelling package that balances performance, features, and value for its users.