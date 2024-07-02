Google Pixel 9 Gets Smarter: AI-powered Screenshots and More

Calling all Pixel phone fans! Google is reportedly cooking up some exciting new AI features for the next generation of Pixel phones, Google Pixel 9. These features could change the way you interact with your phone’s screenshots and photos.

Pixel Screenshots: Search Made Simpler

One of the highlights is a new feature called “Pixel Screenshots.” This AI-powered tool can analyze screenshots you take, saving and processing helpful details within them. Imagine taking a screenshot of a restaurant menu or a website – Pixel Screenshots could potentially summarize the information or even answer questions about it later, saving you time searching through endless text.

Privacy Focus: User Control Over AI Processing

Unlike a similar feature from Microsoft that caused a stir for privacy concerns, Pixel Screenshots focuses solely on user-initiated actions. This means the AI processing only happens on screenshots you manually capture, offering more control and potentially easing privacy worries. You’ll also have the option to turn AI processing on or off for screenshots at any time.

Enhanced Photo Search with Google Photos AI

The AI smarts extend beyond screenshots. Google is also working on a similar feature for Google Photos, allowing you to search through your entire photo library more efficiently using AI. This could be a game-changer for anyone with a vast collection of photos.

AI-powered Photo Editing on the Rise

Beyond searching, Google is exploring innovative ways to edit your photos. A new feature called “Add Me” is in the works, potentially letting you add someone who might be missing from a group photo. This goes a step further than existing features like “Best Take,” which focuses on enhancing individual faces. Additionally, a rumoured “Studio” tool could leverage AI to create stickers and other unique visuals, adding a creative touch to your photo editing.

Pixel 9 Launch Event Hints at AI Focus

While official details are still under wraps, Google’s teaser for its upcoming hardware event on August 13th heavily hinted at the arrival of new AI features. The Pixel 9 itself is rumoured to come in three sizes, sporting a redesigned camera system that ditches the horizontal bar for a more streamlined look.

With these AI-powered features on the horizon, the Pixel 9 could be a compelling option for users who want a smartphone that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to enhance their everyday experience.