Google Pixel 9 Leaked in a Bold Pink Color

Tech enthusiasts, get ready for a splash of color! Google’s highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 smartphone has been spotted in a vibrant pink hue, ahead of its official launch date. This unofficial leak comes courtesy of a Twitter user, @hanibioud, who posted a hands-on video showcasing the phone.

While the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, the design aligns with previously leaked photos of the Pixel 9. The most striking feature? A bold pink color, potentially matching the rumored “Peony” color scheme. This eye-catching shade is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

The video also reveals a shift towards flatter edges, a departure from the more rounded design of the Pixel 8. However, with the phone remaining off in the clip, there’s a chance it could be a very convincing dummy unit.

Earlier Launch for Pixel 9 Series

This leak comes with another interesting tidbit: Google has reportedly moved up the launch date for the Pixel 9 series. Previously expected to arrive in October, the new flagships phones are now rumored for an August release. This earlier launch window positions the Pixel 9 to compete directly with the upcoming iPhone lineup, typically unveiled in September.

While details are still emerging, the Pixel 9 leak offers a glimpse into Google’s design direction. The vibrant pink color option and flatter edges suggest a phone that’s both stylish and modern. With an official launch date on the horizon, we can expect more concrete information about the Pixel 9’s features and specifications in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further updates!