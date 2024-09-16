Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Fails Durability Test, Snaps in Bend Test

The latest foldable device by the search giant, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, faced a much-anticipated durability test by JerryRigEverything, following the failure of last year’s Pixel Fold. Unfortunately, the results are disappointing once again! The highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold did not survive the infamous bend test. What? Yes, you heard right! Let’s dig into the details.

Initial Success: Scratch Test on Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The test started with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protected cover screen showing resistance to scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale. It was a positive indicator of everyday wear and tear. However, the main ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen, covered with plastic, only handled to hold up until level 2. It means that Google’s foldable is highly susceptible to scratches. Things got worse when sand and small rocks were added to the foldable screen. As anticipated, these particles immediately found their way inside the device’s hinge, highlighting a susceptibility to debris that could lead to long-term damage in real-world conditions.

The Fatal Bend Test

The real test started at the 5:40 mark when Pixel 9 Pro Fold finally met its fate in the bend test. The phone snapped in two when bent from the back. During the process, the main display failed, while the cover screen was unclipped. The antenna line, equipped on both sides of the folding screen, seems to be the weak point that led to the device breaking so easily.

Teardown and Key Components

After the break, the test quickly turned into an impromptu teardown. It shows a clear view of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s internal components. The UTG screen, mainboard, vapor chamber, camera setup, and dual batteries were all uncovered. The smartphone packs cutting-edge components, but failing this test seems concerning.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers top-tier specs and features, but its durability remains a major issue, particularly for users seeking a foldable device that can handle everyday challenges. Google still needs to find a solution to the structural weaknesses that overran last year’s model.

