Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Leak: 16GB RAM & New Exynos Modem Unveiled

Google is preparing for its highly anticipated Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Meanwhile, several leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series have been making waves. Rather than trying to conceal these leaks, the search giant has clasped the buzz, officially teasing the design of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Nevertheless, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Recently, a leak surfaced online providing a closer look at a pre-production unit of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It reveals some captivating details about its internal specifications. Let’s delve into it.

A Glimpse into the Pixel 9 Pro XL

In a significant development, a pre-production unit of the Pixel 9 Pro XL has surfaced online. The leaked images showcase the Pixel 9 Pro XL, codenamed “Komodo,” boasting an impressive 16GB of RAM. This substantial upgrade will set it apart from many flagship Android phones, which typically feature 12GB of RAM. Moreover, the device boasts 256GB of storage, aligning with its ‘XL’ designation. It also indicates that Google is aiming to offer robust performance and ample space.

The photos reveal a sleek design with rounded corners and a rear panel. It hints at the high-end build quality as anticipated from Google’s flagship. While the images show LPDDR5 RAM, there’s an assumption that the Pixel 9 series will feature LPDDR5X RAM, which offers faster speeds and enhanced efficiency compared to its predecessor. This potential upgrade is tipped to follow Google’s trend of pushing the envelope in mobile technology.

Enhanced Connectivity with Exynos 5400 Modem

Another noteworthy revelation from the leak is the integration of the Exynos 5400 modem in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This modem is Samsung’s latest 5G solution. It is built on a cutting-edge 4nm EUV process and supports 3GPP Release 17 with satellite connectivity. This celebrates a notable upgrade from the Exynos 5300 modem used in the Pixel 8 series, which faced criticism for its sub-par connectivity and high-power consumption.

The transition to the Exynos 5400 modem is expected to address these issues. Google will reportedly integrate this modem across the whole Pixel 9 series, providing a consistent and enhanced connectivity experience. These features will position the Pixel 9 Pro XL as a formidable contender in the high-end smartphone market. This substantial RAM upgrade will improve the device’s ability to handle demanding tasks and enhance overall performance, particularly for Gemini tasks.

The official Google event is just three weeks away, and the anticipation shrouding the Pixel 9 series is building. As we inch closer to the event, more details are likely to appear. Stay tuned to get a fuller picture of what Google has in store.

