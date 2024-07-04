Google Pixel 9 Spotted in a New Video, Revealing Cameras & More

A pink Google Pixel 9 was recently spotted in a video on a social media platform. This follows an earlier video of the smartphone, but this latest video offers a more detailed view. The latest video showcased the vanilla Google Pixel 9 from all angles, revealing its dual camera setup on the rear side.

It is pertinent to mention here that Google will also offer a small Pro model, which will feature three cameras at the back along with a slightly larger display (6.34” vs. 6.24”). However, there is a slight difference in the size, which would be hard to notice without a side-by-side comparison.

In the new video, the Pixel 9 is turned on, revealing the home screen, as you can see in the link mentioned below.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/346040041862008

The interface remains the same as we have seen in Pixel UI, however, there are speculations that significant changes will come with Android 15. These include enhanced multitasking on large displays, which will have a more significant impact on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as compared to the vanilla model.

In the video, the Obsidian wallpaper was set rather than the Peony one, which would have matched its pink exterior. Moreover, it also aligns with previously leaked wallpapers that showcased the color options for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This new look at the Pixel 9 offers additional insight into the highly anticipated upcoming flagship device. As more details emerge, the anticipation for the Pixel 9 series continues to rise, particularly keeping in mind the expected new features and design elements.