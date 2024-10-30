Google Pixel 9a Leak Reveals Major Upgrades with No Price Hike

Google Pixel 9a has been in the rumor mill for the past few months. Recently, a new leak surfaced online regarding the highly anticipated Pixel phone. Google Pixel 9a leak shows notable enhancements without an increase in the price tag. If the rumors pan out, the upcoming Pixel 9a will feature a larger 6.3-inch Actua display with an adaptive refresh rate between 60-120Hz. This screen size is on par with Google’s flagship Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, marking a substantial upgrade over previous “a” models. The cherry on top is that you will get this device with notable upgrades at the same price as that of its predecessor. Isn’t it great?

Google Pixel 9a Leak Shows Larger Screen, New Camera, and Retained $499 Price Tag

In terms of build, the Pixel 9a will be slightly larger than the Pixel 9. However, it may weigh less due to a polycarbonate back instead of a glass one, possibly keeping it at 186 grams. Additionally, the device is anticipated to house a powerful Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. A powerful 5,000mAh battery will keep its lights on. It is nearly the same present in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, though charging capabilities might remain at 18W wired and 7.5W wireless.

The leak also indicates camera enhancements, including a new 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel 9a camera setup will likely provide superior photo quality compared to its predecessors. The search giant has even updated the Pixel 9a’s design, reportedly removing the iconic camera visor for a sleeker dual-camera setup flush with the phone’s back.

Despite all these advancements, the Pixel 9a price will reportedly start at $499, the same price as its predecessor. This price tag will make it a strong value proposition against the $799 Pixel 9. Isn’t it? Rumors claim the device may launch in March 2025, positioning it against Apple’s potential iPhone SE 4. If Google succeeds in delivering this set of upgrades for the same price, the Pixel 9a could become one of the most exhilarating mid-range options in 2025.

