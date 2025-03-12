Google is gearing up to officially announce the highly anticipated Pixel 9a later this month, and if leaks are to be believed, the device could hit the market by the end of March. While Google has not confirmed an exact launch date yet, the smartphone has been extensively leaked in the past few weeks, giving us a clear picture of what to expect.

Google Pixel 9a Leaks Again — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Adding to the growing list of leaks, another hands-on video of the Pixel 9a has surfaced online, providing yet another close-up look at the device. Since we’ve already seen the phone in multiple leaks, the latest video doesn’t reveal any significant surprises. However, it does give us another detailed view of the design, particularly the camera module.

A Familiar Yet Refined Design

The new leak once again showcases the oval-shaped camera island on the back of the phone. Unlike previous Pixel models, where the camera bar protruded significantly, the Pixel 9a’s design keeps the camera bump minimal. The model shown in the latest video is in the Obsidian colour variant, which is essentially a black or dark grey finish—Google’s signature naming style for its colour options.

While the overall design maintains Google’s familiar aesthetics, subtle refinements make the Pixel 9a feel more premium. The edges appear slightly more rounded, and the device retains the clean, minimalistic look that Pixel users appreciate.

Expected Specs and Features

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 9a will pack a Tensor G4 chipset, which is an upgrade over last year’s Tensor G3. This should provide improved performance and efficiency, making the phone a solid choice for those looking for a mid-range device with Google’s AI-powered software enhancements. The processor will come with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, along with storage options of 128GB or 256 GB.

On the display front, the Pixel 9a will feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. This means users can expect vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Camera and Battery Life

The Pixel 9a will feature a 48 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide lens, promising excellent photography capabilities. Google’s computational photography software will likely enhance images further, delivering the signature Pixel camera experience.

Powering the device is a 5,100 mAh battery, which is a significant improvement over its predecessor. This should provide all-day battery life, even with heavy usage. While we do not know the exact charging speeds, Google may offer at least 18W fast charging, similar to its previous mid-range models.

Our Thoughts

With each new leak, the Pixel 9a seems more like an exciting contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. If these rumours hold true, it will be a significant upgrade over the Pixel 8a, offering a better chipset, improved display, refined design, and a larger battery.

As we approach the official announcement, more details will likely emerge. If Google sticks to its usual launch pattern, we can expect an official unveiling in the coming weeks, with pre-orders and sales starting shortly after.

