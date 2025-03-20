Google Pixel 9a PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

If you want to buy the all-new Google Pixel 9a and want to use it in Pakistan, then you’ll have to pay PTA tax to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The tax mentioned below has to be paid within 30 days (in the case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in the case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Google Pixel 9a PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Google Pixel 9a 55,000 70,000

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Note: You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

PTA Temporary Registration for the Google Pixel 9 Series

If you are an overseas Pakistani with a Pixel 9a smartphone and plan to visit Pakistan, do not register it by paying taxes. You can temporarily register by following this guide through the DIRBS portal.