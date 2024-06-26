Google Pixel August Surprise Unveils New Devices?

Google has sent shockwaves through the tech world with an unexpected announcement. Ditching their usual October launch window, they’ve scheduled a “Made by Google” event for August 13th, sparking a frenzy of speculation about what new Google Pixel gadgets might be unveiled.

While the official invitation remains coy, simply stating it will showcase “the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices,” the inclusion of a 10 AM PT keynote address hints heavily at new hardware on the horizon.

Fueled by a recent teaser video on the Google Store, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Sharp-eyed viewers noticed a prominent “IX,” the Roman numeral for 9, suggesting the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series is finally here. Further intensifying the speculation, the webpage URL itself contains the string “google Pixel 9 pro,” solidifying expectations for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even a potential Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Adding to the excitement, whispers of the long-awaited Pixel Watch 3 debut are also circulating.

This surprise event marks a significant departure from Google’s traditional launch strategy. Previously, Pixel releases typically occurred in October, leaving many to wonder about the reasoning behind the earlier date. Theories abound, with some suggesting Google might be aiming to pre-empt competitor announcements or capitalize on the back-to-school shopping season.

Regardless of the reason, one thing is certain: Google’s surprise Pixel event has successfully captured the tech world’s attention. With the rumor mill churning and a keynote address looming, August 13th promises to be a pivotal day for Google and its loyal fanbase.