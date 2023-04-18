Google’s first-ever foldable and its next mid-range smartphone will unveil together at the company’s annual developer conference. The new leaks reveal the release date and price of Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. Google I/O will take place on May 10. We will allegedly see the official introduction for both the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a.
Both smartphones will probably launch together. However, they won’t be released at the same time. The Pixel 7a will be available immediately, for $499, in four colourways. These are Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. The last one will be exclusive to the Google Store.
Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a Price and Release Date Leak
That’s a $50 increase compared to the Pixel 6a, which, interestingly, will remain on sale even after its successor hits the streets. Presumably, this means it might see a slight price drop to starting on May 10.
According to previous reports, the Pixel 7a will arrive with a new 64 MP main camera alongside a 13 MP ultrawide. It will come with the Tensor G2 SoC, a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will also support wireless charging.
At the other end of Google’s price scale, the Pixel Fold will cost $1,799. Pre-orders will start on May 10 on the Google Store, and on May 30 from carriers. It will only become available on June 27, though.
