Google Pixel Fold Buyers Will Get Latest Pixel Watch As Complimentary Gift

According to the latest reports, Google I/O 2023 is all set to kick off on May 10, 2023. The search giant, Google is expected to make major hardware and software announcements at the event. Reports claim that the first Pixel foldable Android Phone, dubbed the Google Pixel Fold would be the highlight of the Google I/O 2023. There is an amazing piece of news circulating all over the internet that Pixel Fold Buyers will get the latest Pixel Watch as a complimentary gift and will even offer trade-in.
Pixel Fold Will Be A Tough Competitor Of Galaxy Z Fold 4 With Water resistance and a Durable Hinge
Google Pixel Fold Price is expected to be below $2,000. The internal documents and images claim that Google will promote the upcoming Pixel Fold’s folding mechanism as “the most durable hinge on a foldable”. Right now, it is not clear how Google has come up with this climax. However, smartphone makers usually promote the folding mechanisms of their foldable smartphones by showing the design and manufacture using innovative materials used in the hinge.
The latest leak about the Pixel Fold revealed that Google has confirmed that the smartphone is water-resistant. It would become the first foldable Android phone from Google to have certified protection from dust and water splashes. However, there had been no information regarding the exact certification yet.
The upcoming Pixel Fold will come with a 5.8-inch external display. The inner display will offer a screen of 7.6 inches when folded. Moreover, the Google foldable phone is expected to weigh 283 grams due to its large battery pack. There had been no words regarding the exact size of the battery entrenched inside the Pixel Fold. however, the leak claims that a battery larger than the one embedded inside the Samsung Galaxy X Fold4 has been used. Marketing materials claim that the battery will last for 24 hours or up to 72 hours in a low-power mode. Pixel Fold will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. Stay tuned for more updates!!
