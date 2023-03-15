Google Pixel fold & Google Pixel 7a Launch Timeline Leaked

We all know that the search giant, Google has been working on its first-ever foldable smartphone, dubbed the Google Pixel Fold since the end of last year. Even though, numerous reports and rumors have been swirling around us revealing key details of the highly anticipated smartphone. Recently, a new leak regarding the device has popped up on the internet which not only suggests the launch timeline for the Google Pixel Fold , along with the Google Pixel 7a but also unveils its storage and color variants. Let’s dig into it.

Google Pixel Fold & Google Pixel 7a Launch Timeline, Price, Color options

According to the latest report, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to go on sale in June 2023. The company has confirmed it’s hosting its I/O event on May 10th. However, let me tell you that it has not revealed anything about the expected launches. So, we are not sure whether the Pixel Fold will be teased at the I/O or unveiled.

The foldable Google Pixel Phone is tipped to globally be made available this summer. As per the leaks and rumors, the upcoming Foldable phone by Google will feature 256GB storage and will be priced at around EUR 1,700. However, this Google Pixel Fold Price is based on leaks and the actual cost of the device may differ. The smartphone will reportedly come in Carbon and Porcelain color variants. The point worth mentioning here is that the company is also tipped to launch three colored covers for the foldable alongside the Google Pixel Fold.

Now, if we talk about Google Pixel 7a, the smartphone is tipped to arrive in a single 128GB storage variant in Europe. The handset will come in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton color variants. There, however, seems to be a fourth color option, dubbed Jade. The Google Pixel 7a Price is expected to be around EUR 500. Reports claim that the upcoming handset will launch sometime in May 2023. let me tell you that there is a pretty good chance that the Google Pixel 7a will launch in India as well.