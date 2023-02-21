Google Pixel Fold Is Tipped To Be Heavier Than Other Foldable Phones

We all know that smartphone makers are in a race to introduce new foldable lineups. However, Google is one of the companies that has not launched its foldable smartphone yet. The point worth mentioning here is that Google Pixel Fold is still in the works and the latest Pixel fold renders hint that the upcoming Google foldable phone will be bigger than Samsung’s foldable phones. Reports claim that it will be heavier than all other foldable phones on the market.

It’s quite common for foldable phones to be a bit heavier as compared to their more-traditional counterparts. However, a new rumor speculated that the upcoming Google Pixel Fold could be heavy even compared to other foldable phones. A source familiar with the subject claims the Pixel Fold will be a very hefty gadget. It is tipped to be even heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Now, the point is that the weight may be due to the phone’s battery. Google’s upcoming foldable may sport the largest battery found in any foldable to date. The largest the battery, the heavier the weight. Isn’t it? Smartphones like the Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2 have 4,400 mAh and 4,520 mAh batteries, respectively. According to sources, the Pixel Fold may have a battery size a little closer to 5,000mAh instead. It is no doubt a primary reason for the heavyweight.