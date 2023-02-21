Advertisement

Google Pixel Fold Is Tipped To Be Heavier Than Other Foldable Phones

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 21, 2023
Google Pixel Fold
We all know that smartphone makers are in a race to introduce new foldable lineups. However, Google is one of the companies that has not launched its foldable smartphone yet. The point worth mentioning here is that Google Pixel Fold is still in the works and the latest Pixel fold renders hint that the upcoming Google foldable phone will be bigger than Samsung’s foldable phones. Reports claim that it will be heavier than all other foldable phones on the market.

Google Pixel Fold: A Heavy Foldable Gadget

It’s quite common for foldable phones to be a bit heavier as compared to their more-traditional counterparts. However, a new rumor speculated that the upcoming Google Pixel Fold could be heavy even compared to other foldable phones. A source familiar with the subject claims the Pixel Fold will be a very hefty gadget. It is tipped to be even heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Now, the point is that the weight may be due to the phone’s battery. Google’s upcoming foldable may sport the largest battery found in any foldable to date. The largest the battery, the heavier the weight. Isn’t it? Smartphones like the Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2 have 4,400 mAh and 4,520 mAh batteries, respectively. According to sources, the Pixel Fold may have a battery size a little closer to 5,000mAh instead. It is no doubt a primary reason for the heavyweight.

Even though, the leaked renders of the device also give a good idea of what to expect in terms of dimensions. So, it is believed that the handset will have a height of around 140mm and will be close to around 80mm wide. It is tipped to be put in line with the Find N2, which would be about 7mm thinner than Google’s upcoming phone.

If we talk about Fold 4, Samsung’s foldable measures a height of 155.1mm and a width of 130.1mm. Due to these measurements, the Fold 4’s inner screen creates somewhat of a square form. Let me tell you that the Pixel Fold’s inner screen would be closer to the form factor of a traditional tablet. So, it would optimize the Pixel Fold to take advantage of UI elements meant for tablets.

What do you guys think about the Google Pixel Fold’s weight? Is it going to bother you while buying if the Pixel Fold is heavier than other foldable or not? Will you be happy with a bigger battery? Let us know in the comments section, what is your opinion regarding the weight and battery.

