Google Pixel Fold Makes An Appearance In Official Quick Teaser Video

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O is one of the biggest events by the search giant however, this year it looks like it’s been fully packed with the company’s hardware-making arm. According to reports, the search giant, Google is tipped to use the occasion to fully announce many new Google devices including the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel 7a.
Pixel Fold Will Make Its Debut on May 10 at Google I/O
The point worth mentioning here is that Google itself has recently confirmed that the Pixel Fold will be coming at I/O this year, which is going to take place on May 10. The company has recently posted a quick video teaser on its Twitter account, letting it all out in front of everyone to see. Let’s have a look:
✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFold
May 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 4, 2023
Let me tell you that we are no longer talking about the leaked renders. It is an official teaser video posted on Google’s Official account. The search giant has gone with the same self-leak strategy as it did last year. Now, the question arises that what’s new for the Pixel foldable phone. The things considerable are those huge top and bottom bezels on the inner screen however, we are still not sure what’s up with them and why they would be there. We’ve seen a bunch of foldable phones and none of the latest ones have bezels as big as they appear to be in the upcoming Google Pixel.
If you want to know the Pixel Fold’s size, a bunch of leaks and rumors have already revealed that it’s more like Oppo’s Find N and Find N2 as compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4. It would be smaller overall, however, when you will unfold it, the inner screen will be in landscape mode.
The device is tipped to be powered by Google’s very own Tensor G2 SoC, weighs 283g, and might have a larger battery as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold4. Google Pixel Fold Price is expected to be $1,799 in the US and will become available on June 27.
