Google Pixel Fold Price, Features & Launch Date: Everything You Need To Know

Google’s upcoming foldable phone is in the pipeline of rumors for months. There had been hype regarding this handset as it is expected to mark the search giant’s entry into a category that is already dominated by Samsung. The fact is that the foldable phone need to do well with its compact form factor and a hinge that is said to be the most durable one yet. Google Pixel Fold’s launch date is confirmed to be 10 May at the Google I/O conference. The smartphone will make its debut alongside the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet. Let’s dig into the details regarding Pixel fold Price, features, and specs.
Google Pixel Fold: Specs, Design & Display
The design of the handset is not particularly surprising. The search giant has adopted a bar-shaped camera module for its phones, which was further refined with the Pixel 7 series and the upcoming Foldable device will also boast a similar module on the rear.
The back of the device has a glossy glass back panel and a shiny camera bar. However, the Pixel Fold does not come with an edge-to-edge camera bar. The bezels of the smartphone are indeed thick. The important thing worth mentioning here is that they’re symmetrical on all four sides and eventually, the aspect ratio of the screen is what matters most. The bad part is that the search giant doesn’t have to allot space for a hole-punch camera or resort to under-display cameras, which can result in permanent screen distortion.
Now, let’s also talk about the hinge which is the backbone of any foldable phone. Rumors claim that the handset will use a new teardrop hinge mechanism to reduce the visible display crease. The inner screen is tipped to have a more delicate fold angle similar to the Oppo Find N2. The mechanism will allow the Google foldable phone to completely shut without leaving any gap between the two halves.
The Pixel Fold will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset and will come in either white or black color with 256GB storage. Reports claim that the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP resolution, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. The front-facing selfie snapper is tipped to be an 8MP Sony IMX355, together with another Samsung S5K3J1 camera on the front.
According to a tipster, the Pixel Fold’s battery will be of 4,821mAh and will support 30W charging. The gadget will run Android 12L— an Android version tailor-made for tablets and foldable straight out of the box. Now, if we talk about the pricing, the 256GB variant is expected to sell for $1,799 and will come in Chalk and Obsidian colors. On the other hand, the 512GB model is tipped to be only available in Obsidian and might cost around $1,919.
