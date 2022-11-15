Google Pixel Fold Renders Leaked- Here’s What’s New!

Many tech giants keep on announcing their foldable lineups, However, Google is one name that has not announced its foldable smartphone yet. But it seems there is something hidden since Front Page Tech, a YouTube channel showcased Google Pixel Fold Renders that indicated that Pixel Fold will be bigger than Samsung’s foldable device.

Front’s page tech put together some convincing renders based on the reports shared by their unknown sources. The renders reveal that the phone will be wider as compared to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which itself is a great device with the only issue being its narrow shape when closed. Many people had reported that the front screen gets difficult to tap when the protective case is on. With the wider device, this issue will be fixed.

According to renders, when the device is closed it will look like Pixel 7 from the front. The back side of the device has a protruding camera bar similar to Microsoft Surface Duo 2. In Zfold 4, camera lenses are arranged off to the side which makes the device lie down unevenly, so this would not be the case in this device.

Front Page Tech revealed that this pixel fold is called a project passport. It will be a premium device but will not have an under-display camera like Z Fold 4. It will have a bezel around the edges housing a 9.5-megapixel camera.

The renders showcased were recreated to protect the identity of the sources from where they got it however they are quite confident about these renders. So yes we can get excited about the renders thinking that that same channel was extremely close when it came to the design of the Pixel watch.

One thing which we should not forget is the price mentioned by the channel. If the renders are true the price mentioned by them would also be accurate. The Pixel Fold will have $1800 starting price point mentioned in the video which is quite a big price tag.

